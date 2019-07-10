Meghan Markle's Stylish Flats Have Been Sold Out for 3 Years

Major — MAJOR — restock news.

By Alexis Bennett
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 @ 10:47 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

If you've been following Meghan Markle's style, by now you should know that she's a huge fan of Sarah Flint's comfortable shoes. The brand's Perfect Pump (yes, that's the name of the comfy heels) is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to for when she needs to look polished but also has to stand on her feet all day. The Grear Sandal is a favorite when on vacation. And the Lily Flat is a comfortable, closed-toe shoe that Markle has also worn on repeat.

Unfortunately, the Lily Flat hasn't been in stock for the past three years. But just when we thought we'd never see it again, Sarah Flint decided to re-launch the shoe. On July 9, the Sarah Flint Lily Flats officially made a comeback with a full restock on the brand's website.

MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM

RELATED: See Meghan Markle Wearing Some of Her Favorite Sarah Flint Shoes

"I created the Lily to be the ultimate day-to-night shoe," Sarah Flint, the brand's founder, explains online. "So often, people think you can only transition to the night in a heel, but the Lily is the perfect mix of romantic with an edge."

Courtesy

Shop It: Sarah Flint Lily Flat, $365; sarahflint.com.

The flat shoe has soft cotton ties that wrap around the ankle and fancy-looking handwoven leather details that embellish the toe — all proof that comfortable shoes don't have to be boring.

Advertisement

Popular in Fashion

All Topics in Fashion