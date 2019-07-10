Meghan Markle's Stylish Flats Have Been Sold Out for 3 Years

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

If you've been following Meghan Markle's style, by now you should know that she's a huge fan of Sarah Flint's comfortable shoes. The brand's Perfect Pump (yes, that's the name of the comfy heels) is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to for when she needs to look polished but also has to stand on her feet all day. The Grear Sandal is a favorite when on vacation. And the Lily Flat is a comfortable, closed-toe shoe that Markle has also worn on repeat.

Unfortunately, the Lily Flat hasn't been in stock for the past three years. But just when we thought we'd never see it again, Sarah Flint decided to re-launch the shoe. On July 9, the Sarah Flint Lily Flats officially made a comeback with a full restock on the brand's website.

Image zoom MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM

RELATED: See Meghan Markle Wearing Some of Her Favorite Sarah Flint Shoes

"I created the Lily to be the ultimate day-to-night shoe," Sarah Flint, the brand's founder, explains online. "So often, people think you can only transition to the night in a heel, but the Lily is the perfect mix of romantic with an edge."

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Sarah Flint Lily Flat, $365; sarahflint.com.

The flat shoe has soft cotton ties that wrap around the ankle and fancy-looking handwoven leather details that embellish the toe — all proof that comfortable shoes don't have to be boring.