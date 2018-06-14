Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney's Comfortable Heels Are Finally Back in Stock

What do Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney have in common? How about impeccable style for starters? I know I'm not the only one who tries to re-create every single outfit that the stylish ladies have worn. Unfortunately, the words "sold" and "out" have constantly held me back (and protected my bank account, depending on how you look at it), but not today. Thank goodness for second chances and for credit cards.

Today, Sarah Flint fully re-stocked the Emma ($375; sarahflint.com) and the Jay pump ($395; sarahflint.com). You might remember Markle wearing the Jay pump back in April and again in January. The timeless heels have all of the essentials that make up a classic shoe: a black leather finishing, the pointed-toe silhouette, and a mid-length heel. There's also a tortoiseshell covering on the heel, which gives it a subtle and modern twist.

GC Images/Getty Images

Markle also can't get enough of the Sarah Flint Emma pumps. You can think of these comfortable, two-inch heels as an elevated version of a flat. Markle likes the leopard print option, while Clooney has worn the taupe and black colorways.

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford's Also a Sarah Flint Fan

It's only a matter of time before the popular shoes sell out again, and I'm not letting them getaway from me this time.