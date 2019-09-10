The Flats Brand Meghan Markle Made Famous Just Released Fall Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

We are still thanking Meghan Markle for putting us on to Rothy's comfortable, high-quality flats. In case you missed it, she wore them nonstop while visiting Australia with Prince William. Now the beloved brand is releasing comfortable boots just in time for fall.

The Rothy's Chelsea boot comes in a color for every mood, from classic black, white, and navy to fun lilac, plum, and gray tones. There is even a leopard-print option, if you're feeling wild. This is the first time that Rothy's has ever created a shoe for cool weather. The brand nailed the seasonal staple by keeping the silhouette seamless and making sure the fit was as comfortable as a pair of soft socks.

Rothy's stayed true to its eco-friendly philosophy by using repurposed plastic bottles to create the boots. And my favorite part: If they get dirty, you can throw them in the washer for easy cleaning. That should come in handy after trekking through snow.

Shop Now: Rothy's The Chelsea Boot, $145; rothys.com

If Markle gets her hands on these boots, you know they are going to sell out quickly. So you might as well get a head start by shopping them on Rothy's website now.