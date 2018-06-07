Meghan Markle Wore Naked Heels and Actually Made Them Look Elegant

Technology hasn't advanced far enough for us to walk around in glass heels like Cinderella just yet, so the next best thing: PVC. Unfortunately, plastic and squished toes don't mix so nicely. But leave it to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (and shoe designers) to find a way to elegantly make the clear trend work without those fog stains.

IAN VOGLER/ Getty Images

Recently, Markle stepped out wearing a pair of Tamara Mellon pumps. The d'orsay heels effortlessly work the see-through trend into their design by mixing the leather shoe with a PVC strap along the side. The key is to find heels that keep the toes covered and only expose small areas of skin. That way you'll stay on trend without becoming a clear heel disaster.

Scroll down to shop our favorite clear heels.