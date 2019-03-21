These Actually Comfortable Heels Had a 1,000-Person Waitlist

Image zoom Instagram/MargauxNY

As much as we love our everyday sneakers, there are no doubt times when we want to step our game up — figuratively and physically — with a chic heel. The only trouble is, heels don’t typically feel like those cozy athletic shoes we adore.

New York-based shoe brand Margaux thinks it’s cracked the code, though. The Heel, as it’s simply called, is an Everlane-esque 2.5-inch chunky pump that’s just as comfortable as it is cute. A five-millimeter foam layer provides excellent cushioning to your soles, while a suede exterior makes for a truly elegant finish.

When this revolutionary heel first launched, it commanded a waitlist of over 1,000 people, all eager to experience the foot-cradling technology for themselves. Today, the heel is not only fully back in stock, it’s also newly available in a fresh, just-released color called Steel.

The warm gray tone fits right in with our current obsession with the color in everything from hair to nail polish, but if that’s not your cup of (earl grey) tea, you can also shop the shoe in seven other gorgeous colors and patterns. What’s more: This shoe is available in sizes 3 through 14, and shoppers can select from three different widths to find their perfect fit.

Almost 70 reviewers have given the heel near-perfect ratings. One reviewer, who rated this shoe as Very Comfortable, Highest Quality, and True to Size, writes “I was a little concerned that these heels would be clunky, but they are incredibly stylish. Importantly, they are soooo comfortable — and when you spend your days running around, you want something that is a ‘go to.’ I actually choose to wear these heels with jeans on weekends! I’d like to own them in every color!”

Shop the back-in-stock heel for $245 and feel for yourself what dozens of shoppers are raving about.

Image zoom Margaux

To buy: $245; margauxny.com

Image zoom Margaux

To buy: $245; margauxny.com

Image zoom Margaux

To buy: $245; margauxny.com

Image zoom Margaux

To buy: $245; margauxny.com