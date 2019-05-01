The Brand Behind the Viral Comfortable Heel Just Came Out With a Sandal

Image zoom Margaux

You might remember direct-to-consumer brand Margaux from its wave-making block heel, called simply ‘The Heel,’ which introduced us to new levels of comfort we didn’t think possible in a lifted, non-athletic shoe. Upon launch, The Heel quickly sold out and amassed a waitlist of over 1,000 people eager to shop the wearable and work-friendly footwear.

Today, the New York-based brand is back with an open-toe version called The City Sandal, and it’s almost certain to sell out just as fast.

Like The Heel, The City Sandal has a 2.5-inch heel that will support your soles and is perfect for walking. This comfort-driven sandal features a six millimeter foam-padded insole that provides a high level of interior support, and its Italian suede exterior and leather lining provide a luxe look and feel.

Not only that, but The City Heel is also available in US sizes 3 through 13.5, and in three different widths — narrow, medium, and wide.

Prior to today’s launch, Margaux made only eight styles of shoe, so the launch of a ninth is a big deal. The brand’s intimate product lineup allows it to invest its time and resources towards perfecting each new style completely before making it available to the public.

The City Heel, which is handmade in Spain, is a testimony to this attention to detail. Criss-cross straps across the front foot are mirrored by an elegant, buckle-fastening wrap strap around the ankle. The effect is an everyday shoe that’s minimal, feminine, and versatile.

Given the track record of this new shoe’s predecessor, we wouldn’t be surprised if The City Heel also sold out within a few days.

Shop this comfortable sandal in Black, Rose Nappa, or Platinum now for just $265 before it sells out completely.

To buy: $265; margauxny.com

