You Can Get Meghan Markle's Exact Manolo Blahniks for $100 Off at This Hidden Sale

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed baby Archie to the world, we were obviously goo-gooing over his perfect little face. But naturally, it didn’t take long for us to scope out what the famously well-dressed American-in-England was wearing.

From her Wales Bonner trench dress to her light-as-air nude pumps, she looked as elegant as could be. Today, we’re in luck, because we’ve just found her exact shoes — none other than the Manolo Blahnik BB Suede Pumps — on sale for over $100 off.

Archie’s unveiling wasn’t Meghan’s first time sporting the BB style pumps by the famed Italian designer. She’s also been spotted wearing the style in both suede and patent, in nude, black, and blue tones.

For 24 hours, flash sale site Gilt is selling tons of Manolo Blahnik shoes, including many versions of the BB pumps, for way less. The BBs typically retail for $625, but today you can score then for just $499.

You have to act fast, though, colors are already starting to sell out, and sizes are becoming quickly unavailable. All you need in order to access this secret sale is an email address, but it doesn’t cost anything to sign up.

Shop Meghan Markle’s exact designer shoes — plus tons of other styles from celebrity-loved designer Manolo Blahnik — for way less at Gilt.com.