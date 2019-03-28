Last Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trend Is Returning for Another Round

Image zoom Courtesy

The love for Malone Souliers heels runs deep in Hollywood. Everyone from Lupita Nyong'o to Kylie Jenner to Gwyneth Paltrow has been spotted wearing the museum-worthy shoes. And Malone Souliers flats have starred in some of our favorite celebrity off-duty looks, thanks to their sneaker-like comfort and pretty details. Just the other day, Mandy Moore stepped out in a winning outfit wearing the Maureen flats in a perfect-for-spring shade of yellow.

Now some of those beloved styles (along with a few newbies) are available in stark white for the Malone Souliers exclusive collection at Shopbop. The digital retailer is known for stocking up on trendy designs, and this exclusive collection is just further proof that white shoes will still be popular this spring.

"We are thrilled to partner with Malone Souliers to create such a beautiful collection,” says Shopbop Fashion Director Caroline Maguire. “The silhouettes are classic, the attention to detail is truly standout, and the clean palette means these are pairs to wear for years to come.”

The capsule collection includes six styles: a Bella Hadid-approved boot ($795; shopbop.com), two kitten-heel mules (Blake, $575; shopbop.com. Maisie, $595; shopbop.com.), a feather-embellished slide ($695; shopbop.com), a polished slingback ($625; shopbop.com), and the prettiest flat you've ever seen ($545; shopbop.com). Each one proves that the white shoe trend really is here to stay.