The Most-Viewed Shoes from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Prove We’re Already Planning for Fall

It may be 90º outside with plenty of beach days still ahead, but shoppers are already getting ready for fall. That’s if the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s most-viewed shoes are any indication, at least.

Madewell’s The Brenner Boot is currently the top-viewed shoe across Nordstrom’s entire sale section. Available in True Black and English Saddle, this leather ankle boot features a stacked heel perfect for all-day wear, plus a low shaft and flexible insole for comfortable walking.

The Brenner Boot’s low heel and understated silhouette make it the perfect shoe to pair with black denim and dark-wash jeans (which we naturally live in for most of fall). It’s casual and comfortable enough for weekend wear, and sharp enough for the workplace.

With a near-perfect rating of 4.5 stars, it’s clear reviewers adore these booties.

“I am so happy that I purchased my new favorite booties,” writes one buyer. “The heel is just the right height and the quality is great. Very comfortable booties and I wear these ALL THE TIME; they can be dressed up and down, goes with everything. They're extremely durable and will last you for a very long time with almost no signs of wear. I got my usual size and they fit perfectly. I highly recommend them!”

This top-searched boot usually retails for $210, but during the sale you can snag a pair for just $140. The sale only lasts though August 4, after which these boots will jump back up to full price.

Shop Madewell’s Brenner Boot to get your fall style set early for just $140 at Nordstrom.com.