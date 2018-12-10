The Comfy, $60 Heels Lupita Nyong'o's Been Wearing on Repeat

Lupita Nyong'o is one of those celebrities who delivers a breathtaking fashion moment every time she steps out. It doesn't matter if she's wearing Prada straight off the runway or just dashing through the airport in jeans. But no matter how many fancy designers she adds to her resume, she can't seem to say no to a good discount brand, especially when it comes to comfortable Nine West heels.

Last week the Oscar-winning actress stepped out not once, but twice, in the Nine West Soho pump. The classic heels come in multiple colors and finishes and have a 2-inch heel that even a podiatrist would approve of. The popular shoe is stocked everywhere from Macy's to Lord & Taylor to Zappos. But if you head over to Nine West's website (where they have over 40 rave reviews), you can catch them on sale for only 60 bucks.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Lupita's love for Nine West's affordable heels doesn't stop there. Last month we spotted her wearing the Mana sandals twice. She actually has two different styles: one in a leopard print ($109; ninewest.com), and another in black with crystal embellishments ($40; ninewest.com).

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With holiday party season coming up, you might as well follow her lead and add a pair or two to your shopping cart.