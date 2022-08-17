The Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Eva Longoria and Mila Kunis Wear Launched Its Most Colorful Shoes Yet

What do celebs like Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis, Ben Affleck, and Olivia Wilde all have in common? They wear Løci sneakers. The modern and sustainable shoe brand is royals-approved, too — even Princess Eugenie has sported a pair of its kicks. It comes as no surprise that Hollywood and royalty love the comfy, stylish sneakers, some of which have sold out upwards of five times; now, Løci just launched its most colorful styles yet, and they're destined to go out of stock in a flash.

While the Løci Nines are the brand's most popular shoe style, the Løci Sevens have a similar and more detailed silhouette. Made with 100 percent eco-friendly materials like rubber, cork, bamboo, and recycled ocean plastics, the low-top sneakers are water-resistant and lightweight. They're available in sizes 6 to 14.5 and have grippy soles and bouncy insoles, so you can count on comfort and stability in each step.

The Sevens were originally available in an array of neutral colors, but now you can snag them in bright shades like pink, blue, green, and orange. Each shoe features the vibrant colors along the front, back, and soles of the shoes, as well as on the detailing along the lace cage, tongue, and side logo. Depending on your color preference, some options are expected to ship before September 30.

Courtesy

Shop now: $190; lociwear.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $190; lociwear.com

Shoppers rave that the Løci sneakers are "totally cool" and "way out in front of the competition." One shopper who was looking for a "nice vegan sneaker" that "looked similar" to popular styles said that the Sevens are "adorable." "I'm obsessed with them! I've been wearing them everywhere, and they did not take any time to break in," they wrote. "They were comfortable straight away. Love them."

Løci often quickly sells out of sizes when there's a restock or new launch, so we recommend adding a pair of the colorful Løci Sevens to your cart ASAP before they're gone.

Courtesy

Shop now: $190; lociwear.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $190; lociwear.com