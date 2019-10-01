Kylie Jenner’s Comfortable Wedding Guest Shoes Are on Amazon

Image zoom KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Of course Kylie Jenner could never just show up to someone's wedding wearing an I'm-just-going-to-blend-in-with-everyone-else outfit. As expected, the 22-year-old billionaire went all out while attending Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding yesterday evening.

While we're still waiting to see the beautiful pictures of the bride and groom, Jenner showed off her jaw-dropping look on Instagram. The beauty mogul posted a few photos of herself wearing a sexy gold gown with an open neckline and thigh-high slit. Also in the photos, Jenner carried a now sold-out $5,195 Judith Leiber butterfly bag. Pretty fancy, right?

Still, Jenner proved that she's sort of like the rest of us by anchoring her look with comfortable wedding guest shoes, relying on the celebrity-favorite brand Stuart Weitzman to get her through the evening. The sophisticated design she chose to wear are the Merinda heels, an elegant style with overlapping straps around the ankles.

Shop Now: Stuart Weitzman Merinda Sandals, $395; amazon.com.

Jenner isn't the only celebrity who's a fan of the comfy high heels. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, recently wore them during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Olivia Culpo also wore the silver color during the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala.

For years, so many stars have depended on Stuart Weitzman's sleek, comfy heels to get them through long evenings on the red carpet. And now, Jenner's proving they also are a perfect choice for fun wedding receptions.