Kristen Bell Just Wore One of Fall’s Biggest Boot Trends

Image zoom RICH POLK/Getty Images

While promoting Frozen 2 in Toronto, Kristen Bell (who lends her voice to the character Anna in the animated Disney film) delivered some serious fall outfit inspiration by showing off the only pair of boots you’ll want to wear until spring.

The actress reposted an Instagram of herself in snakeskin boots with a cream ribbed mock turtleneck sweater and a matching calf-length skirt. And though the cozy monochrome ensemble from Maje is definitely noteworthy it was the knee-high Analeah Boots from Schutz that really caught our attention.

Featuring snake-embossed leather, the pointed-toe boots with a chunky block heel work just as well as the focus of an otherwise minimalist look as when paired with loud patterns and colors. Plus, the relatively low heel on these boots, which embrace one of fall’s biggest boot trends, make them ideal for comfortable walking.

Although the stylish celebrity-approved boots will cost you $295 on Zappos, there are plenty of more affordable knee-high snakeskin-print styles available from retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom. Keep scrolling to shop Bell’s exact boots, and keep scrolling some more for the budget-friendly options.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $295; zappos.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $49; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $109; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: from $100; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $40; amazon.com