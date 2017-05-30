Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month with Kenneth Cole's Colorful Sneakers

Courtesy
Kim Duong
May 30, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

In honor of Pride Month, Kenneth Cole declares their support for the LGBTQ community and equality initiatives with the launch of their ‘Tied with Pride’ campaign and the release of the PRIDE KAM sneaker—a colorful update on the classic KAM shoe.

VIDEO: Tom Ford’s Painful Memories of Growing Up Gay in Texas

 

The iconic leather sneaker features a rainbow stripe on the back—a loud-and-proud detail that continues Kenneth Cole’s support for to the LGBTQ community and organizations committed to equality, such as the Human Rights Campaign.

Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Stand with equality and shop the PRIDE KAM sneaker at KennethCole.com for $125.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!