Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month with Kenneth Cole's Colorful Sneakers

In honor of Pride Month, Kenneth Cole declares their support for the LGBTQ community and equality initiatives with the launch of their ‘Tied with Pride’ campaign and the release of the PRIDE KAM sneaker—a colorful update on the classic KAM shoe.

The iconic leather sneaker features a rainbow stripe on the back—a loud-and-proud detail that continues Kenneth Cole’s support for to the LGBTQ community and organizations committed to equality, such as the Human Rights Campaign.

Stand with equality and shop the PRIDE KAM sneaker at KennethCole.com for $125.