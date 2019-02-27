Kendall Jenner Strips Down and Proves How Flexible She Is in Her Latest Campaign

Image zoom Courtesy

Kendall Jenner is back for round two in the spring Stuart Weitzman campaign. Last time, we saw her dancing and posing next to Willow Smith, Yang Mi, and Jean Campbell. But this time, she's going solo.

In the latest batch of photos, Jenner shows off her long legs and the new Alana stilettos by Stuart Weitzman ($395; stuartweitzman.com). The fresh style is made with stretchy straps and Jenner proved just how pliable they are by hitting a deep lunge for the cameras while wearing the four-inch heels.

It looks like all of those years of being a cheerleader came in handy for Jenner. Remember the days when Kim Kardashian was encouraging her nervous little stepsister to get into modeling? Now Jenner's a certified pro.