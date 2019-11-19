Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Comfy Party Shoes Deserve a Standing Ovation

Image zoom Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa is living it up in Las Vegas right now, getting the dream bachelorette party she's never had. More than 23 years ago, she eloped with her husband Mark Consuelos, and didn't have the opportunity to celebrate with her friends beforehand.

Ripa shared a photo from the trip with her father, who was able to make it, too. The two look undeniably cute together, but we couldn't help but be distracted by Ripa's glittery Mary Jane shoes.

Image zoom KELLYRIPA/INSTAGRAM

If the party-worthy heels look familiar, it's because Sarah Jessica Parker has worn the same style over and over again. The chunky heel makes them easier to walk in than stilettos and the crystal and shimmery finishes make them, well, the cutest party shoes a girl could ever own.

Image zoom Wendell Teodoro @ZEDUCE/Getty Images

The popular heels constantly sell out, and there's only one size left in stock on Saks Fifth Avenue's website right now. But Parker created a similar style with a smaller heel that your feet will also appreciate, and it's still available for purchase at Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Image zoom RW/Getty Images

These are also a go-to in Parker's closet, and will definitely come in handy for all of those holiday parties coming up on the calendar.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Tartt Mary Jane Heel, $385; bloomingdales.com.