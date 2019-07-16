Women Say These Bizarre Sandals Are the Comfiest Shoes They Own — and They’re on Sale Until Midnight

Image zoom Instagram/Keen

They may look like the Terminator movies in shoe form, but KEEN Women's Whisper Sandals are no joke. These top-rated shoes are equal parts comfort and support, with plenty of protection that still allows your feet to breathe. All-in-all, Amazon shoppers adore them.

With over 8,000 perfect reviews, these outdoorsy sandals are Amazon's best-seller in their category, and they come in such a wide variety of colors (41 combinations!) that there’s something for everyone. Even if the water-shoe framework is a little off-putting at first, you’ll forget how ugly these are once you actually try them.

These KEEN sandals are made with a metanotomical footbed, a proprietary design that offers massive support to your arches and foot contours. The rubber exterior sole provides ample cushioning against hard surfaces, while a bungee cord lacing system gently squeezes your foot for an always-perfect fit. Plus, these things are waterproof, so you can pretty much take them anywhere.

The sandal’s enthusiastic Amazon fans (yes, all 8,000 of them) will be the first to tell you these shoes are like nothing they’ve worn before.

“I've been a Keen lover/wearer for a long time and truly love this brand, but I think my Whispers may be my favorite pair yet,” wrote one buyer. “I love that the neoprene stretches in the bit around your ankle — this made them wearable right out of the box with no break-in period and ZERO blisters. They are ridiculously lightweight but really sturdy and durable.”

“I'll also note that I have arthritis in my feet,” they continued. “Specifically my big toe joint — and these were always comfy and supportive. I could keep going with no pain, which was awesome. If my feet swelled, it was easy to loosen up the lacing system. On top of all that, I got compliments on them — they're pretty cute. I love them so much I bought a second pair.”

Amazon shoppers aren’t the only ones obsessed with KEEN’s comfy shoes. The footwear brand has over 156,000 followers on Instagram, and countless tagged photos from customers eager to share how they style their favorite styles.

Today, this super-popular pair of comfy sandals is marked way the hell down, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. From right now through midnight PT or 3 a.m. ET, you can get a pair of KEENs for an extra 30 percent off. These usually retail for $90, but for a very short time you can get them for just $63.

Shop the comfortable sandals Amazon customers are obsessed with for 30 percent off before they jump back up to full price.