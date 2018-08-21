This Keds Collaboration Is Like a Garden Party for Your Feet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Just as we were beginning to tire of the all-white sneaker trend, Keds and Rifle Paper Co. swoop in to save us with a collaboration that’s blooming with pattern and color.

The beloved American shoe maker teamed up with print experts at the Internet’s favorite stationery brand for a second collection of 17 flower-embellished designs, including some adorable kicks for kids and babies.

The classic low-top and slip-on styles we already know and love are taken to the next level with all-over canvas prints in maximalist pink and blue florals, embroidered and foil-printed accents, and even floral laces. Plus, you can get every style for under $100 a pair.

Keds already has a solid cosign from some of our favorite celebs — Lily Collins and Jennifer Garner have been seen treading in them — and, if you haven’t heard of them yet, Rifle Paper Co. has a few notable collabs under its own belt as well. We fawned over the chic goods designed with Lauren Conrad’s brand, Paper Crown, and swapped out all of our cosmetics bags for its collection with LeSportsac.

Now, here’s what we’re buying from the Instagram-ready collection that’s fit for gardeners and absent-minded doodlers alike.

