Katie Holmes Just Wore the Boot Trend That’s Replacing the Snake Print Movement

Image zoom Shutterstock

You've probably noticed a major influx of leopard- and snakeskin-printed items as of late, whether it's boots, turtlenecks, jackets, handbags — you name it. But, as we already know, trends come and go quicker than NYC trains, and it looks like both of those animal prints may soon be eclipsed by another wild motif: the zebra print.

It's one of those patterns that can turn any outfit from boring to a 'Wow, did you hire a stylist?' moment. During the FilmAid's Power of Film event, Katie Holmes showed us the power of a great zebra print boot by pairing her Khaite kitten-heel design with an elegant silver dress by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini ($1,280; mytheresa.com). Just close your eyes and picture her outfit with a boring black shoe. It doesn't have the same effect, right? It's that magical pop of something extra and unexpected that helped Holmes win best-dressed.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Katie's Khaite boots aren't cheap. If you were thinking about grabbing them, they'll cost you $1,800 — a splurge that the fashion gods will certainly approve of.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Khaite Boots, $1,800; farfetch.com.

However, if you're hoping to save on a lookalike, Marc Fisher created a similar bootie, which has a much more approachable $219 price tag, and Sam Edelman's take on the trend is on sale for $126 at Nordstrom.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Marc Fisher Bootie, $219; nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Sam Edelman Boot, $126; nordstrom.com.