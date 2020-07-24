Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing Everyone’s Favorite Controversial Sandals

We love to hate them for a reason.
By Tara Gonzalez
July 24, 2020
Birkenstocks are funny-looking. There really is no other way to say it. They’re not sexy like a pair of Manolos, and unlike their chunky ugly-shoe brethren, the dad shoe, they don't really have one adjective that defines them. Other than the obvious: ugly. 

But style icons like Katie Holmes love Birkenstocks. For one, they’re comfortable, and for two, you can slip them on. In these times, we all want to use our hands as little as possible while we’re out, and Birkenstocks don’t have any laces to tie up or bells and whistles to fuss with. They’re low-maintenance and easy.

Birkenstocks also fit in perfectly with fashion’s current fixation with the imperfect. These sandals are so unassuming that they’re unexpected, and when worn with a pretty summer dress, they add just the right amount of paradox to make the whole outfit look good. Refreshing, even. Katie Holmes clearly knows this because she’s subversively worn Birkenstocks not once, but twice in the past two weeks alone. 

A little over a week ago, Holmes was spotting testing out an unexpected accessory (think a cross between a charm bracelet and a belt) with Birkenstocks. And this week, she paired them with jeans and her favorite very big bag. So while Birkenstocks may not be the most exciting or sexy accessory, they go with pretty much anything and everything. And for that, they’re beautiful.

Shop the controversial Katie Holmes-approved Birkenstock brand below. 

