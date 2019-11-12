Katie Holmes’s Affordable Sneakers Are the Star of Her Latest Street-Style Look

Image zoom Splash News

If there was an award for those who have mastered the art of the casual outfit, Katie Holmes would definitely be in the running. Have you seen the way she effortlessly turned a classic cardigan into the must-have item of 2019? Or how about her glam winter take on the white button-down blouse? We want everything she wears.

This time, Holmes took a denim-on-denim look to the next level with a sharp coat, leather handbag, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and — the hero piece — Veja sneakers.

You might remember those same exact shoes from Holmes's post-breakup outfit. The neon-accented sneakers are from a Madewell x Veja collab and are sold out now. But Veja has similar styles in orange still up for grabs.

If the bright colors feel like a little too much, Veja's popular style is also available in black. That's the color that Meghan Markle wore while at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Shop Now: Veja V-10 Sneakers, $150; nordstrom.com.

Holmes and Markle aren't Veja's only famous fans. Emily Ratajkowski, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Emma Watson are also on the ever-growing list.