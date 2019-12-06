Katie Holmes Is Making a Strong Case for This Comfortable Shoe — and It’s 40% Off This Weekend

Image zoom T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

If you're already tired of wearing the same boots over and over again this winter, Katie Holmes has a clever replacement that looks great with everything and will keep your toes warm, too.

The actress has been keeping her casual winter outfits looking fresh and cool with extremely comfortable moccasins. The leopard style Holmes was photographed wearing twice is from Tod's and usually costs $675. I know, I know, I know ... that isn't chump change. But Nordstrom's holiday sale is making the shoes a bit more affordable thanks to a 40 percent off discount which brings the price down to $405.

The Tod’s moccasins are made with genuine Italian calf hair in a leopard-print design. I'm sure you're already aware that leopard-print anything is one of the hottest trends right now. But the print is also pretty classic thanks to its versatility. It's one of the few trends that you should never feel bad for splurging on.

