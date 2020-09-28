Katie Holmes Just Wore Amal Clooney’s Favorite Fall Trend With One Controversial Detail

I’d like to imagine that Katie Holmes’s most used emoji is the twin dancers, wearing two identical black leotards with inexplicable and slightly random bunny ears shooting out of their cartoon yellow hair. This seems apt for the style star because all she does is twin with her boyfriend these days, which apparently is how you know love is real in 2020. But her most recent twinning moment to date wasn’t with her new boo but with Amal Clooney, which is by far more exciting.
Aside from her Evolvetogether face mask, Holmes wore the quintessential fall outfit: a chunky white sweater with a pair of simple black jeans and over-the-knee boots. Simple black over-the-knee boots aren’t necessarily revolutionary but if you’re Amal Clooney or Katie Holmes they just look better on you. And both of them tend to wear pairs that have a little something-something extra.
Back in November, Clooney was spotted in a pair of tall black boots with a gold embellishment on either side. Now in September, the fall boot trend, which is popular year-after-year and clearly still relevant even in the apocalypse, has been spotted on Holmes. Her pair is by the celeb-loved brand Staud and while they might look standard they actually do feature a kitten heel, a subtle detail that has the internet divided.
Another thing Clooney and Holmes have in common, aside from being style icons with impeccable taste in boots, is that both their budgets look a lot different than ours. While Holmes’s boots won’t necessarily break the bank at $550, they still cost a lot for a boot style every single brand, designer, and retailer makes.
Even with it being peak season for the tall black boot, Nordstrom still has a handful deeply discounted, many for under $150, along with the Staud designer sale itself still going strong. Amazon of course offers up some very affordable dupes, too, for under $50 if you weren’t necessarily budgeting for a fall wardrobe in a year where time, seasons, and a going-out wardrobe barely exist.
Regardless of where you plan to stock up on the trend, it’s a worthy fall investment considering it’ll clearly still be in style next year. Now all we need is for Apple to release a triplet emoji, ideally featuring three girls wearing the same pair of over-the-knee black boots.
Shop the popular fall boot trend, endorsed by both Katie Holmes and Amal Clooney, below.
