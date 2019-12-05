Of Course Katie Holmes Found This Year’s Coziest Winter Boot

Image zoom Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Nothing’s worse than cold feet. That’s why come winter’s slush and sleet, it’s especially important to invest in shoes that will keep them warm and dry. While there are plenty of boot options that promise to do both, it seems celebs and royals alike have been especially keen to Sorel, a brand known for its fashionable all-weather shoes that won’t leave you with cold feet.

Middleton wore a pair of Sorels to a royal outing in 2018, and since then, it’s safe to say that interest in the brand’s practical footwear has spiked even more. After all, a fashion find becomes a can’t-pass-up item when it’s functional, wallet-friendly, and royal- or celeb-approved.

Most recently, though, it was Katie Holmes who was seen walking around the Big Apple in a pair of Sorels. Hers, which are from the brand’s collaboration with Chloé, are designed with a durable rubber sole that grips icy surfaces and a soft shearling-lined interior that keeps your toes toasty.

Shearling coats have been a popular pick in the outerwear department for many seasons now, so it only seems natural that the plush fabric finds its way into the footwear world, too. Plus, a shearling-lined interior makes shoes feel 10 times cozier and warmer.

While Holmes’ exact pair is sold out everywhere, luckily, Sorel has a bunch of other shearling-lined styles that are nearly identical to the star’s. Bonus: Most are under $300. Below, shop the cozy, winter-ready boots before the first real snowstorm of the season hits.

SOREL Joan of Arctic II Lux Wedge Genuine Shearling Bootie

Shop now: $270; nordstrom.com

SOREL Joan of Arctic II Cozy Genuine Shearling Wedge Bootie

Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com

SOREL Phoenix Luxe Genuine Shearling Waterproof Bootie

Shop now: $210; nordstrom.com

SOREL Joan of Arctic Next Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot

Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com

SOREL Tofino II Luxe Waterproof Boot

Shop now: $200; nordstrom.com

SOREL Perfect Pairs Blake Waterproof Bootie

Shop now: $220; nordstrom.com