Katie Holmes Just Proved These Comfy Sneakers Go With Pretty Much Everything

Image zoom Getty Images

Outfit whisperer Katie Holmes just proved she’s got more tricks up her sleeve than just a matching cashmere bra and cardigan set. This time, the actress gave us all a lesson in pairing high with low, by coordinated a tuxedo jacket with a pair of those comfy, white sneakers celebs can’t seem to stop wearing.

While attending Hoka One One’s Women Who Fly function, Katie sported a pair of the brand’s bright white Gaviota Leather sneakers, alongside a black tie-worthy tuxedo jacket, light-wash jeans, and a Meghan Markle-approved Strathberry bag.

Holmes is hardly the first celebrity to wear the comfy shoes. Reese Witherspoon owns multiple pairs, and Britney Spears and Pippa Middleton are both confirmed wearers. It’s a fair bet, though, that none have been so bold as to pair the athletic shoes with Oscar night-ready outerwear.

It’s not just celebs who are fans, though. Zappos shoppers have given Katie’s exact pair a near-perfect rating and call out just how comfortable these versatile sneakers are.

“Fit and size were great,” writes one reviewer. “I've struggled with finding the ‘right’ shoes for my aching feet while I am at work. I walk on concrete my entire shift, and these were so different from any other shoe that I have tried. Though I struggle with arch support for one of my feet (not sure if it is related to a current hip issue or just my arch in that foot), I HIGHLY recommend these shoes for those who have tried nearly EVERY shoe possible. The leather is soft enough that my feet don't feel like they are in a straight jacket, insoles were cushy, and my ankles didn't hurt when I wore them to work for the first time. Kinda pricey, but I'd rather spend a bit more money on shoes than to have prolonged foot issues without relief.”

You can currently shop the Hoka One One Gaviota Leather sneakers on Zappos in two attractive colorways, including Holmes’ all-white version, for $160. The style is available in sizes five through 10.5, and in regular and wide widths.

Shop the comfy sneakers with the Katie Holmes seal of approval for $160 at Zappos.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $160; zappos.com