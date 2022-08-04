Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Go-To Comfy Sneakers Again, and They're on Sale for $40 at Amazon

Duchesses, they’re just like us.

Published on August 4, 2022

Kate Middleton Wearing Supergas
Photo: Getty Images

While there are many aspects of Kate Middleton's life that are unrelatable to the average person, her fashion choices are often not one of them. She's been known to wear the same outfit in multiple colors and find ways to make practical items of clothing look chic. Not to mention, she's been wearing affordable Superga sneakers for years. Most recently, she wore her go-to classic white Supergas at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, and you can get her exact pair on sale for $40 at Amazon.

The low-top sneakers come in more than 60 colorways, including neutrals, neons, and fun patterns. They're made from 100 percent cotton, and have metal eyelets, a lace-up design, and textured rubber outsoles. Since they have the canvas upper, they're super breathable, making them a comfortable and sweat-free shoe choice on hot summer days. Just note — the brand recommends ordering a size down for the most comfortable fit.

Superga Women's 2750 Tl Sneaker
Courtesy

Shop now: $40 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Given their timeless style, the white Supergas are already selling out. But, don't worry — there are tons of other classic options to choose from. You can get a navy pair for $38, and a pair of light gray ones are going for $47. If you're feeling feisty, consider a more eccentric option, like this pale blue tie-dye style for $43.

In the reviews section, one shopper said they've "wanted this shoe ever since seeing them on Duchess Catherine" and can confirm they're "very fashionable" and a "beautiful sneaker." Another shopper left a review after wearing the sneakers for a year, saying "they were an outfit staple through spring, summer, and fall" and that they "held up so well." And a third reviewer said they wore the shoes fresh out of the box for multiple hours of walking, and they "couldn't have been more comfortable."

With their royal connection and thousands of five-star ratings, these Superga sneakers are a must-have summer shoe. Just be sure to grab a pair now at Amazon before they sell out.

Superga Women's 2750-Print Tl Sneaker
Courtesy

Shop now: $38 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Superga Women's 2750 Tl Sneaker
Courtesy

Shop now: $47 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Superga Women's 2750 Tl Sneaker
Courtesy

Shop now: $43; amazon.com

