We Found a Way to Get Kate Middleton's $60 Espadrilles

Alexis Bennett
May 15, 2017

Whenever Kate Middleton is photographed wearing anything, it sells out fast, especially her affordable looks. So it's no surprise that people have been trying to get their hands on the Duchess of Cambridge's $60 Monsoon Fleur Espadrille wedges since she first wore them back in 2016.

Luckily, we never give up on solving a fashion mystery. And when Middleton stepped out wearing them again over the weekend, we decided to do a little bit more digging. It turns out the fashion gods answered our prayers and restocked the espadrilles on the brand's website. The trick is to skip the U.S. format and instead, visit the U.K. version where every size is currently in stock. The coveted shoes are marked as £45, which converts to a little less than $60.

VIDEO: All the Times Kate Middleton Rocked it in Blue

 

But let's face it, these babies will not last for long. That's why we've gathered a few look-alikes below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Bestow Wraparound Wedge

Steve Madden $90
2 of 7 Courtesy

Jaxel Ankle Tie Wedge Sandal

Nine West $70 (Originally $80)
3 of 7 Courtesy

Mariska Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Franco Sarto $90
4 of 7 Courtesy

Patsy Wraparound Espadrille Wedge

Sam Edelman $80 (Originally $120)
5 of 7 Courtesy

Seraphina II Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Bella Vita $80
Penny Sandal

Penny Sandal

Adrianna Papell $75
Platform Espadrille

Platform Espadrille

Soludos $79

