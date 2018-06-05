The $95 Boat Shoes Kate Middleton Has Worn for Over Five Years

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jun 05, 2018 @ 9:30 am

OK, we've definitely been OD'ing on dad sneakers, lately. But sometimes it's best to stick with the classics. If you've got plans to chill on a boat this summer, those chunky Balnciaga's might not be so appropriate. But don't worry. Kate Middleton has a trusted pair of shoes that will get you through those water activities in style.

For over five years, Sebago's Bala shoes have been a favorite for the Duchess of Cambridge. You've probably seen her wearing the moccasin at several casual events around the world, from Canada to India. And we don't blame her, especially since the leather-lined shoes are so comfortable. Your bank account will also love Sebago's Bala shoes because they are only $95. So go ahead. Use that extra money you saved and treat yourself to a sleek, Middleton-inspired blowout.

Scroll below and see how Middleton wears her favorite boat shoes.

 

1 of 5 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In St Martins, England

$95 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In Cirencester, United Kingdom

$95 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Pool/Getty Images

In Charlottetown, Canada

$95 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

In Kaziranga National Park

$95 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In Tetbury, United Kingdom

$95 SHOP NOW

