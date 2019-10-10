The Comfortable Oxfords Julia Roberts Has Been Wearing on Repeat

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It doesn't matter if she's on the big screen or the red carpet, Julia Roberts is consistently a source of fashion inspiration. Lately, the actress has been giving us a chic lesson in comfortable footwear. Roberts's go-to right now: oxford brogues. Recently, the actress has been wearing beautiful designs from The Office of Angela Scott on repeat.

During a recent visit to the Sirus XM radio studios, Roberts stepped out in red overalls that captured everyone's attention. But I was most excited to find out more about her comfortable shoes ($495; nordstrom.com). Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart pointed me in the right direction, tagging the brand on an Instagram post. The comfortable oxfords have a chunky heel, so they give extra height without the extra pain that comes with wearing stilettos.

Shop Now: The Office of Angela Scott Miss Button Derby, $496; nordstrom.com.

Over the weekend, Roberts whipped out another pair of comfy shoes from The Office of Angela Scott. This time, she wore a white version with a polka-dot Michael Kors set.

At nearly $500 a pop, the oxfords are an investment. But a high-quality one that reviewers swear is totally worth it. "First day I wore them without socks for 10 hours and no blisters, tightness or discomfort," one shopper explains on Nordstrom's website. Another writes, "I was hesitant to buy, because of the price, but now that I have them, well worth it. I cannot wait to wear these with a Boss suit and send out that I am woman, hear me roar vibe!!"

