Jessica Alba Found the Perfect Late-Summer Flats — and They’re Actually Affordable

Image zoom Stoianov / BACKGRID

Now that we’re halfway through August, and that much closer to the end of summer, it’s time to admit that maybe — just maybe — it isn’t flip-flop season anymore. We’re already starting to fill our wardrobes with top picks for fall, including stocking up on the boots that will be surgically attached to our feet come November. But what about the in-between period? Naturally, style goddess Jessica Alba has found the perfect solution.

Alba was spotted this week wearing a pair of 42Gold Castle Cap Toe Mule in Ecru, and we couldn’t have dreamed up a more perfect shoe to transition from late summer to early fall. The shoulder season-appropriate flats feature an ultra-low stacked heel for ultimate walking comfort, an open back, and a pointed leather upper with an elegant overlap detail.

On Monday, The Honest Company founder styled her 42Gold flats with a flowy white blouse and a pair of army green wide-leg pants. Just the day before, she wore a similar pair of flats with a simple white tank, an Olivia Von Halle red slip skirt, and a button-down worn over top, proving these shoes go with just about everything.

The silhouette comes in six color and pattern options, including Black, Blush Snake, Fog, Pink, and Sand, but we’re partial to Alba’s own choice of off-white Ecru. What’s more, you can shop these transition-ready flats in sizes 5 through 11 for just $120. A similar pair by Jenni Kayne will set you back close to $400, so we consider these a definite steal.

VIDEO: Jessica Alba looks Back at Her InStyle Covers

Shop the comfy, Jessica Alba-approved shoes you’re guaranteed to live in this season for just $120 at Nordstrom.com.