Whenever Jennifer Lopez Needs a Break from High Heels, These Are the Comfy Slippers That Save the Day
They're cozy and durable enough to wear outdoors.
It's rare to see Jennifer Lopez leave her high heels behind, but when she does, it's usually for a luxe, comfortable pair of shoes that gives her feet a little break.
Over the years, Lopez has consistently relied on Ugg's Genuine Shearling Slippers ($120; nordstrom.com) to keep her toes feeling good. Just this year alone she was spotted wearing the brand more than three times. They seem to be an essential when she's on set filming movies like Hustlers and Marry Me.
Shop Now: Ugg Genuine Shearling Slippers, $120; nordstrom.com.
J.Lo's go-to pair has a thick rubber sole that's durable enough to wear outdoors and is built to withstand wear and tear, meaning you'll be able to keep them in rotation for years and years (just like her).
