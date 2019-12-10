Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Wearing This Expensive-Looking Boot Trend

Image zoom Robert Kamau/GC Images

Are you getting tired of reading about boot trends yet? Because we’re certainly not done writing about them. This season has brought plenty of standout footwear contenders, from ultra-comfy shearling-lined Sorels à la Katie Holmes to utilitarian-esque combat boots that are trend-forward and practical. But perhaps no boot is causing quite as much buzz as the croc-effect knee-high. And it’s not just because Jennifer Lopez has worn them on repeat — though that has certainly helped.

In case you missed it, J.Lo has been serving up looks left and right. The singer has been busy making media rounds, and as is often the case with a jam-packed press tour, plenty of outfit inspiration was left in its path.

If you take a look at some of the singer’s strongest ensembles from said press tour, though, you’ll notice the common thread is a pair of crocodile-embossed boots. Animal-print anything has been steadily infiltrating the street-style scene, but there’s something about Lopez’s croc-effect thigh-highs that’s especially compelling. And it’s probably because they have the power to make any outfit look so much more luxe in seconds.

Image zoom Backgrid

Lopez’s go-to pair is from Jimmy Choo. Their sleek, knee-high silhouette features a sharp pointed toe and a svelte 4-inch stiletto heel that’ll inspire some serious strutting. Best of all, though? Her boots are currently 60 percent off at Nordstrom. But as you’d expect, they’re flying off the shelves. J.Lo + Jimmy Choo + 60 percent off = an instant sell out. It’s easy math.

Lopez’s croc-embossed thigh-highs are most definitely made for walking, and this writer will certainly be following boot (er, suit). Shop J.Lo’s boots, plus others like them, ahead.

Jimmy Choo Mavis Tall Boot in Navy Croc

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $598 (Originally $1495); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Triumph Knee High Boot in Burgundy Croco

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $90 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Adrina Boot

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $108 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com

PAIGE Carmen Knee High Boot in Black Croc

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $498–$578; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Naomina Over the Knee Boot in Chocolate Brown

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $300; nordstrom.com

Marc Fisher LTD Unella Knee High Boot in Berry Croco

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $221 (Originally $369); nordstrom.com

Paris Texas Croc Embossed Knee High Boot in Beige

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $795; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Kervana Croc Embossed Knee High Boot in Bullseye Red

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com