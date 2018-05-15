The Comfortable Heels Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Wearing

May 15, 2018

I can barely make it through a two-hour party wearing high heels without having to waddle to the car. But celebrities, somehow, manage to get through night after night of red-carpet events in sky-high stilettos. So what's the secret? What do your favorite stars have in common? How about a great pair of quality shoes with a design that's made to help them endure long hours of parading around in stilettos.

That's where the Jimmy Choo Award Season collection comes in. The brand created a heel that stars like Jennifer Lopez keep wearing over and over again. So what makes them so comfortable? That platform at the front isn't just for decoration. It adds extra support, easing the pressure on the ball of your foot and balancing out the stiletto's height.

The only sad news is that the Jimmy Choo Max sandal is pretty much sold out. But we managed to find the last pairs online at Farfetch's website ($995; farfetch.com). And Jimmy Choo also makes the Juliet, Misty, and April, which are just as comfortable and look very similar to the Max.

See the many ways that Lopez and more stars are wearing the comfortable heels on repeat below.

1 of 9 ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez strutted down the red carpet at the Time 100 event in the gold-tone heels.

2 of 9 Telemundo/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

At Latin Billboard Awards, J.Lo looked ready to dance in a silver version of the heels.

3 of 9 Ron Galella/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

And the singer took on the massive stairs at the Metropolitan Museum in a black pair.

4 of 9 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin hit the streets during Canne Film Festival in the same exact style.

5 of 9 James Devaney/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

For a night out in New York City, Baldwin went with a metallic hue of the comfortable heels.

6 of 9 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Baldwin turned to the gold design to match her jumpsuit.

7 of 9 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Halsey

At the same event, Halsey opted for a black pair of the popular Jimmy Choo heels.

8 of 9 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Halsey

Halsey—along with several other stars—rocked Jimmy Choo at the Oscar's after party.

9 of 9 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Halsey

Halsey took a mini dress to the next level with the sky-high, comfortable heels.

