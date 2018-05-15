The Comfortable Heels Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Wearing

I can barely make it through a two-hour party wearing high heels without having to waddle to the car. But celebrities, somehow, manage to get through night after night of red-carpet events in sky-high stilettos. So what's the secret? What do your favorite stars have in common? How about a great pair of quality shoes with a design that's made to help them endure long hours of parading around in stilettos.

That's where the Jimmy Choo Award Season collection comes in. The brand created a heel that stars like Jennifer Lopez keep wearing over and over again. So what makes them so comfortable? That platform at the front isn't just for decoration. It adds extra support, easing the pressure on the ball of your foot and balancing out the stiletto's height.

The only sad news is that the Jimmy Choo Max sandal is pretty much sold out. But we managed to find the last pairs online at Farfetch's website ($995; farfetch.com). And Jimmy Choo also makes the Juliet, Misty, and April, which are just as comfortable and look very similar to the Max.

