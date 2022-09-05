Jennifer Lawrence Wore These Comfy, '80s-Inspired Sneakers That You Can Get for $60 at Amazon

If you feel like you've been seeing fashion of the '80s, '90s, and early aughts popping up everywhere recently, you're not alone. And Jennifer Lawrence just joined the list of celebrities who frequently dress in nostalgic staples when she was recently spotted in white Reebok Freestyle High-Tops. I have a vivid memory of people in my high school walking down the hallway a few decades ago in an eerily similar version of these white Reeboks — and J.Law just made me want them more than ever.

Lawrence wore them on a recent flight with a basic white tee and gray sweatpants for a classic airport look: cozy yet chic. And they're actually the perfect travel shoe; the high-top design offers plenty of ankle stability and comfort for long hours spent on your feet, plus, you can pair them with taller socks (a win for avoiding blisters).

The classic sneakers are easy to dress down for travel or running errands, or jazz up for brunch when paired with a flared minidress and leather jacket. It's the kind of shoe you can wear anywhere and everywhere, and I'm here for that. Not to mention, the leather silhouette, subtle perforated details, and double Velcro straps make them an ideal transitional sneaker for fall; the terry cloth lining means they'll be comfortable into the cooler months.

Courtesy

Shop now: 60-$75; amazon.com

The best part, though, is that they're available to shop at Amazon for as little as $60 right now. While Lawrence opted for the white pair (which are $75), they also come in black and red colorways, and prices vary depending on the size and color you go with.

They have more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so it's clear shoppers are fans of the stylish sneaks, too. Multiple owners raved about the added ankle and arch support of the high-tops — including one who called them "good shoes for knee pain sufferers" — but a couple people cautioned that they take a day or two to break in (as with most new shoes). Another reviewer said the "sturdy" shoes have "met the challenge" of their job, which requires walking everyday.

My only regret is not finding them in time to purchase for the boy band-themed brunch I'm attending in a couple days (Sigh.) Live out your '80s and '90s dreams and shop the Jennifer Lawrence-approved sneakers at Amazon starting at $60.