Jennifer Lawrence Just Went on a Lunch Date in the Hottest Loafers of 2019

I don't know if you've noticed, but Jennifer Lawrence has been a walking fashion plate ever since she tied the knot with Cooke Maroney. We've seen her nail the perfect sweater dress and the skinny jean-boot combo, and now, she's been spotted in our new favorite comfortable shoe style: the loafer.

On November 18, one month after the couple said I do, Lawrence and Maroney were photographed leaving the Museum of Modern Art and grabbing lunch in New York City. J.Law's outfit featured a mix of neutral tones, including a brown Vince slip skirt ($206; neimanmarcus.com), a beige Vince cashmere turtleneck ($425; nordstrom.com), and a cream coat by The Row ($8,390; net-a-porter.com).

While we admired the minimalist look, we also appreciated Lawrence's clever use of statement accessories to add a little personality to the outfit. A leopard-print Mehry Mu Jung bag and crocodile-effect Loewe loafers ($795; mytheresa.com) were definitely the cherry on top of this fashion sundae.

Those Loewe loafers are quite the investment, but Lawrence has proved that they are a smart purchase, especially for days when you know that you are going to be doing a lot of walking, but still want to look cute. We've actually seen Lawrence wear them consistently for almost a year now.

Lawrence's Loewe loafers have a collapsible back, so they can also be worn as mules. When you factor that into the price and consider the cost-per-wear, the splurge makes a little more sense.

