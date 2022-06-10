Trust Me: These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers Are Absurdly Comfortable
Considering the bleak news of transphobic and fascist acts in some states, it's nice to see celebrities voicing their support of the queer community this Pride month. Earlier this week, Jennifer Garner took it public by wrapping a few trees in rainbow colors, while wearing a pair of shoes I can personally confirm are very comfortable.
Behind the design is Hoka One One, the sneaker brand that's also been seen on celebrities like Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Cameron Diaz. Garner wore the brand's baby blue Bondi 7 — the same colorway I own — which is a fun mix of powder blue, turquoise, and white with orange accents. As someone who's tried dozens of supportive shoes, I've struggled to find a pair that doesn't look bulky. But these are so cute and spring-like, I've been wearing them on repeat the last few months.
The memory foam sole is one of the brand's most cushioned, and this specific iteration (along with a few more of Hoka's designs) has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance (this checks out: my podiatrist is always wearing them). I may not understand exactly how the brand created sneakers so comfy, but regardless, I appreciate Hoka for letting me walk around in shoes that feel supportive, but not heavy.
The firm sides are also nice, especially if you have weak ankles. Honestly, I haven't found a con to them yet, other than the price tag. Despite that, at Zappos, the Bondi 7 style has earned a solid four-star rating from over 8,000 reviews. One comes from a fan who said they work in nursing and wear the shoes for 12- to 16-hour shifts on their feet; after trying "every kind of shoe known to man," they found these to be the only ones that worked for their plantar fasciitis and high arches.
Other fans are likewise pleased. A different reviewer wrote that the shoes "put a spring in my step" to such a degree, they now look forward to walking. A self-described dog walker, too, gave the sneakers a glowing review, as did someone who considers themselves a "Goldilocks" shopper.
If the blue isn't your speed, the same style is available in 10 colors (the bright camellia/coastal option is also beautiful). As a last shopper wrote, though, when it comes to foot pain, optics aren't everything: "Who really cares, if wearing them avoids insufferable pain?" They're not wrong.
If you'd like to take my word for it and try them yourself, the Hoka One One Bondi 7s are available at Zappos for $160.