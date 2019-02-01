Every Instagram-Worthy Piece from Jamie Chung’s New Shoe Line Is Under $160

Image zoom Courtesy

After all the time we’ve spent drooling over Jamie Chung’s on-point style, it’s honestly about time she dropped a line of her own — and we’re not even remotely disappointed with the result.

Today, Jamie Chung’s collaboration with footwear geniuses Chinese Laundry, went live under the name 42Gold. The 12-piece collection, shoppable on Nordstrom.com, features spring-ready heels, wedges, sandals, and flats.

The best part? Everything is under $160. Some of our favorite pieces from the collection — like the Bermuda Espadrille Mule ($79; nordstrom.com) and the Belize Sandal ($89; nordstrom.com) — are even more affordable.

It makes perfect sense to us that Chinese Laundry would tap Chung to curate this new line. The cost-friendly shoe maker consistently hits the mark with its trend-forward pieces, and is a celeb favorite, counting Blake Lively and Miley Cyrus among its fans.

Chung, known for her time on The Real World: San Diego and her impeccable fashion sensibilities, is a master high-low mixer, and makes a most compelling argument that good style doesn’t require a hefty price tag.

Shop the line’s buttery suede espadrilles, snake print wedges, and office-ready booties at Nordstrom.com.

To buy: $120; nordstrom.com

To buy: $89; nordstrom.com

To buy: $79; nordstrom.com

To buy: $160; nordstrom.com