People Who Stand on Their Feet All Day Swear By These Viral $79 Sneakers

Image zoom ILSEJACOBSEN/INSTAGRAM

Finding comfortable walking shoes is never easy. If you also need them to be waterproof, the options are even fewer. But there is a brand whose sneaker checks all of those boxes: Ilse Jacobsen. The Scandinavian label's best-seller is a pair of comfy slip-ons that are spiking on search engines right now.

The Tulip 139 by Ilse Jacobsen ($79; nordstrom.com) has tear-drop-shaped perforations, helping your feet stay cool during the hot summer months and making it a much more stylish statement than traditional waterproof shoes. The style also comes with a cushioned, flexible sole that makes them a no-brainer for those who need to be on their feet all day.

"This is the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn," one purchaser explained in a review on Nordstrom.com. "I work in retail standing all day, and shoes are always an issue. These are amazing."

Image zoom Courtesy

People are just buying the slip-on sneakers, which come in a ton of different colors, for themselves and for friends. "These shoes are so soft and comfortable," another customer revealed. "I have already purchased a second pair, and a third pair as a gift!"

Find out what all of the hype is about by picking up a pair for yourself.