People Who Stand on Their Feet All Day Swear By These Viral $79 Sneakers
"I work in retail standing all day and shoes are always an issue."
Finding comfortable walking shoes is never easy. If you also need them to be waterproof, the options are even fewer. But there is a brand whose sneaker checks all of those boxes: Ilse Jacobsen. The Scandinavian label's best-seller is a pair of comfy slip-ons that are spiking on search engines right now.
The Tulip 139 by Ilse Jacobsen ($79; nordstrom.com) has tear-drop-shaped perforations, helping your feet stay cool during the hot summer months and making it a much more stylish statement than traditional waterproof shoes. The style also comes with a cushioned, flexible sole that makes them a no-brainer for those who need to be on their feet all day.
"This is the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn," one purchaser explained in a review on Nordstrom.com. "I work in retail standing all day, and shoes are always an issue. These are amazing."
People are just buying the slip-on sneakers, which come in a ton of different colors, for themselves and for friends. "These shoes are so soft and comfortable," another customer revealed. "I have already purchased a second pair, and a third pair as a gift!"
Find out what all of the hype is about by picking up a pair for yourself.