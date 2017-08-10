How to Wear Red Boots If You're Not a Supermodel

It’s true what they say, seasons come and seasons go. There are many exciting things to look forward to, sartorially speaking, with each new season. There are fewer gratifying feelings than waking up early and treating myself to a large Chai, as I perch myself comfortably in front of my laptop to catch the latest fashion shows, consciously eyeing new styles, colors, fabrics, silhouettes, etc. Ah, the birth of a new trend. The wonderment!

What makes a trend, you ask? Typically three or more brands would need to stand behind it in order to call it a trend. Some trends are subtle, like when models were all tucking their hair into turtlenecks, while others are so in-your-face-obvious that you start pre-planning your wardrobe for next season from your seat. If I had to pick one of the biggest trends from the fall runways it would undoubtedly be RED BOOTS.

Fendi, Valentino, Balenciaga, Isabel Marant and many more exerted armies of models in bright, bold red boots, making the decision for us at that moment – you need red boots come next fall. But we know what happens; you love the trend and then, just before hitting the purchase button, your subconscious starts to rebel by asking the reasonable, hard-hitting questions. “How can I wear this?” “How many times can I wear this?” “Will this work with my everyday clothes?” The list of questions continue, but I will spare you of them since reasoning and shopping are seemingly always at odds.

With that in mind, here, a short list to keep in mind when buying red boots. Because you don’t need to be a runway model to rock red.

Heel height

Don’t underestimate the power of heel height, even a five-millimeter difference can have you looking more Pretty Woman than just, well, really pretty. Stick to a conservative height, no more than three inches (75 mm). And remember to let the color do the talking, not your strut.

Silhouette

With as many boot styles as there are ice cream flavors, it’s so hard to choose just one (there is no greater level of uncertainty other than when you’re standing in front of a supermarket refrigerator). It’s important to first narrow down options that you’re most comfortable with, as the goal is to get as many wears as possible. Choose the best option based on that. Still unsure? Go for a boot that rides just above your ankle. This silhouette works best subtly tucked beneath cropped jeans or knee length skirts.

Color

If the valiance of poppy red doesn’t meet your personality or lifestyle goals, don’t panic. There are other ways to embrace the trend. Go for a couple hues darker. Anywhere from cherry to bordeaux hues are InStyle editor-approved.

Styling

You may be thinking that red is such a hard color to style, and I used to agree to that. But in the era of monochrome and color-blocking, there are a myriad of possibilities. Navy, white, beige, and black are your go-to colors to stick with. Denim can also your best friend here.

It’s important to embrace the trends as best as you see fit, and as your InStyle how-to guide, we’re here to prevent you from falling victim to any trend (RIP harem pants, trucker hats, and frosted lip gloss). Make sure you’re wearing the red boots as opposed to them wearing you. Follow these quick tips and you’ll be on your way to dominating this trend IRL.