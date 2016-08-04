Why You Should Match Your Shoes to Your Outfit

Sam Broekema
Aug 04, 2016 @ 8:30 am

Everyone knows that head-to-toe black is slimming, which is why it's become the unofficial "fashion editor uniform." However, tonal dressing in most colors is a chic and simple way to look fresh and modern (celebrity proof: Kendall Jenner, the monochromatic queen, who's been snapped in nearly every color imaginable). Plus, it's incredibly flattering, much like how a nude pump can deliver a leg-lengthening effect. 

As the purveyor of accessories that are simple, yet luxe, Hermès would, of course, nail the concept in its first resort collection. And the best part? Mastering a tonal palette doesn't need to cost a fortune. We suggest starting from the bottom up. Pair a streamlined shoe, like a loafer, espadrille, or lace-up sandal, in a fairly neutral shade, and then color-coordinate it with a pant or skirt, and a top. And if you're feeling particularly bold, try the look in scarlet red or cobalt blue. 

