Nail Polish Remover and a Disposable Razor Are the Secret to Cleaning White Sneakers

White sneakers really do go with everything. We've seen so many celebs pairing them with pretty summer dresses, from Kate Bosworth to Michelle Obama. They're so versatile, they've even made their way into red-carpet looks — and naturlally, they've become a staple in our closets, too.

The only downside is that those light colored designs are pretty hard to keep from getting dirty. One wrong move and boom, a dirty scuff mark that could ruin your entire look.

Reebok uploaded a video revealing the secret to making sneakers look brand new, and the footage shows exactly how to restore those white sneakers to fresh-out-of-the-box status. Ahead we've broken down each one of the steps in Reebok's video and added links to everything you'll need to bring those old sneakers back to life, including two totally unexpected items, like nail polish remover and a razor.

Fill a bowl up with water

Sprinkle in some baking soda

Squeeze a few drops of dish soap into the bowl

Add a little bit of hydrogen peroxide to the mixture

Mix the ingredients together with a toothbrush

Use the dampened toothbrush to begin scrubbing the upper leather portion

Don't forget to scrub the tongue, too.

Wipe the upper leather part and tongue down with a paper towel.

Squeeze nail polish remover on to a cotton ball

Scrub the rubbery midsole with the wet cotton ball

Remove any piling with a disposable razor

Throw laces into the washing machine

Find out exactly how to extend the life of your favorite pair of sneakers by hitting play on the video above.