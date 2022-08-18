I Can't Stop Wearing the Cushioned Slides Version of This Controversial, Celebrity-Loved Sneaker

Some years back there was a media storm around ugly but comfortable footwear. I know this because I was at the center of that controversy; I appeared on multiple morning talk shows and was quoted widely discussing shoes like the original Crocs. Back then, I didn't believe shoes of the like would have staying power — but now, in an athleisure-driven world, controversial shoes like my beloved Hoka Ora Recovery Slides are all the rage.

Hoka, of course, is the brand behind the hot button celebrity-loved sneakers that stars like Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner wear. Like the kicks, the slides are designed for runners; meant to be worn after grueling races, the recovery slides have a vented, open toe design to prevent foot funk and large, cushy foot beds. While they're a little clunky-looking, it's hard not to love Hoka slides. Beyond the unsurpassed comfort, they're extremely lightweight and comfortably affordable at $55. The Ora comes in a handful of fun colors including bright orange, pastel blue, light green, and chic beige, as well as classic black. They're occasionally launched in limited edition patterns and colors, too, like this swirly tie-dye design and mauve Free People collab (which, unsurprisingly, sold out immediately).

My Hoka slides obsession started out innocently enough — I wanted a supportive pair of house slippers for when I got back home after a day of walking everywhere. Then, something magical happened: I noticed on days I wore my Hokas, my feet and back hurt less. The more often I wore them, the better I felt. While I was initially sheepish about wearing them out, my Ora slides became my bold, if dubious, fashion statement over the summer as I wore them pretty much everywhere. So, one pair became two, and might soon be joined by a third. Interestingly enough, while they are so light and just the right amount of squishy, the Hoka slides also have a ton of support and room for your toes to wiggle around comfortably. And I can't swear to it, but it also feels like they start to better conform to your feet after wearing them a few times.

Incidentally, even if you don't wear the recovery slides outdoors, podiatrists believe they're a wise option. "Flat house slippers aren't a great choice as many don't provide proper support," board-certified foot surgeon Dr. Suzanne Levine of Millennium Podiatry tells InStyle. She said recovery slides are better because they provide support and cushioning. There are other benefits as well —podiatrist Dr. Asim Sayed tells InStyle because of the way they're designed, recovery slides "help with balance and decrease your chances of slipping and falling."

All in all, I've given up all pretense of wearing flattering footwear in favor of my multiple pairs of Hoka Ora Recovery Slides — don't be surprised if you do the same once you try them out for yourself.

