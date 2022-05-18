These Cushy $50 Slides From a Celebrity- and Podiatrist-Approved Brand Are About to Sell Out Everywhere
Shoe-obsessed girlies, listen up: These cushy slides might just be the next "It" shoe this summer.
The Hoka Ora Recovery Slides aren't new, but they're starting to sell out everywhere — all thanks to a special Free People FP Movement collab. Free People Movement teamed up with the podiatrist-approved brand to launch its popular supportive sandal in two limited-edition colorways, a pretty lilac and a marbled option that includes pink, white, yellow, and blue swirls. While the new slides just launched yesterday, they're almost sold out at Free People Movement and Hoka. Fortunately, you can still snag the brand's original colorways at select retailers like Zappos and Nordstrom, though they're slowly disappearing in select sizes there, too.
The footwear brand, approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), has racked up quite the list of celeb fans, including Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears who have worn its kicks on repeat over the years. While Hoka is best known for its supportive sneakers, the Ora Recovery Slides are just as comfy and customer-loved. Dubbed a "post-run" slide for its foot-comforting feel, the sandal features soft layers of Eva foam and an oversized midsole to accommodate wide or swollen feet. The deep, contoured shape offers support and toe protection while a grippy bottom makes them slip-proof.
Shop now: $50; zappos.com and nordstrom.com
If you couldn't snag a pair of the Hoka x FP Movement Ora Recovery slides in your size, you may still be able to find a pair you'll love at Zappos or Nordstrom in colors like black, light blue, and pink. Shoppers say that the slides are "worth every penny." "After walking in them for a few minutes I realized my whole foot was relaxing and definitely feeling better after a run," wrote one reviewer, adding that the sandal "puts your ankles in a neutral place." Another wearer gave them "a zillion stars" for relieving foot pain, and a final shopper who spends "all day" on their feet as a hairstylist even called them "the most comfortable shoes" they've ever worn.
While shoppers are still divided on whether they're cute or, as one person put it, "almost endearingly ugly," everyone can agree that these slides come with serious comfort benefits. Check out the just launched Hoka x FP Movement collaboration before they completely sell out, or shop the OG options at Zappos and Nordstrom below.