​​The Brand Behind the Viral Nap Dress Launched Frilly, Comfy Sandals That I'm Obsessed With

One of the most vivid (and honestly, scarring) memories I have of elementary school is the time my dad tried to send me to school in basketball shorts, a T-shirt, and what can only be described as the ugliest tennis shoes sold at Sports Authority… for picture day. The irony here is that I was the ultimate girly girl; I loved pink and sparkles and feathers — even two decades later, that affinity is alive and well.

In fact, up until two and a half years ago, I almost exclusively wore long dresses and high heels. But when the pandemic hit, I found myself replacing my beloved heels with more practical shoes. As much as that may have made sense for my homebound, dog-park-frequenting life at the time, more recently, I've been longing for a bit more excitement below my ankles — which is where Hill House's frivolous new shoes come in.

Courtesy

Shop now: $225–$375; hillhousehome.com

When the brand, whose viral nap dresses are some of the most worn items in my closet, announced it would be launching a line of shoes last month, I knew I had to try them. The two styles — one a flat City Slide, the other, a soaring Party Platform — captured my heart immediately thanks to their bright colors, gorgeous prints, and frills. There was no denying how wonderfully fancy and fun they were, but their comfort remained in question.

I had a sneaking suspicion that they wouldn't exactly kill my feet. After all, Hill House has mastered the art of stylish-meets-practical, not only in clothing but also in swimwear and even jewelry. But, the five-and-a-half-inch heel on the platforms had me feeling slightly dubious, so I decided to take a chance on the City Slides instead.

Courtesy

Shop now: $250; hillhousehome.com

I opted for the blue feathers style, which is crafted with textured linen and literally adorned with feathers and a sparkly brooch. I slipped the shoes on as soon as they arrived, and while I definitely had high hopes for them, I wasn't at all prepared for the magical experience that followed. I trotted in the cushy City Slides through two meetings, while taking my dog out several times, and even on a long, meandering date stroll — and not once did I so much as need to adjust the shoe. In fact, the only reason I even remembered I was wearing the Hill House sandals and not some padded flip-flop was because the stunning brooch at their center kept sparkling in the light and catching my eye.

I'm not the only one pleased with the brand's latest shoes, either. In the few weeks since they've launched, the two styles have both generated all kinds of love on the internet, not just for the lively and girly attitude that founder Nell Diamond was so determined to capture in them, but also for their continued wearability and comfort. Now, I can only hope that Hill House will dip their toes in kids' shoes, so no child will have to endure picture day in dorky sneakers ever again.

You can try Hill House's sandals and heels out for yourself here — but act quickly, as they're sure to sell out soon.

Courtesy

Shop now: $250; hillhousehome.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $250; hillhousehome.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $250; hillhousehome.com