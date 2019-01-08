The $8 Secret Celebs Swear by for Long Days in Heels

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The hairstyles, the gowns, the jewelry ... We're still catching up on all of the glamorous moments from the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. But none of the stars could have made those captivating fashion moments a reality without help from their glam squads, especially their talented wardrobe stylists. These fashion experts not only know how to put a picture-perfect outfit together, but they also know all of the tricks and tips to making their star clients look amazing from every single angle and — most importantly — feel comfortable, even when standing on their feet for hours in sky-high stilettos.

So what's the secret? Well, Waywan Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the masterminds who dressed Oscar-winning actress Regina King and If Beale Street Could Talk's Kiki Layne for the 2019 Golden Globes, told us that adding a shoe insert is an absolute must. "We used the Dr. Scholl's high heel liners ($8; walmart.com) and heel relief ($8; walmart.com) for both Regina and Kiki," the styling duo exclusively tells InStyle.com.

"The heel liners are a kit staple for awards show for us," Wayman and Micah further explain. "With the all the standing and posing on red carpets followed by the awards show itself, the heel pads keep the ladies comfortable and confident throughout the evening."

So the next time you're wearing heels, follow their lead and reach for both items for double the cushion.