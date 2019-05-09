The Historic Nike Sneaker Collab That Sold Out in Less Than 5 Minutes Is Back for Round Two

Image zoom Courtesy

Last fall, LeBron James used his partnership with Nike to team up with multi-cultural platform Harlem Fashion Row and three black designers to create a limited-edition sneaker. The HFR and Nike silhouette, which is rightfully called The Strongest in celebration of powerful women — like the three ladies on the design team: Kimberly Goldson, Undra Celeste NY, and Fe Noel — sold out in less than five minutes.

I was one of the unlucky fans who, unfortunately, missed out. I thought that it was just going to be a one-and-done collaboration, but the history-making team is back for round two, releasing the Harlem Stage LeBron 16 for $225 on May 10 at 10:00 am EST.

The first release of the HFR x Nike LeBron 16 sneaker was a neutral beauty for women, but part two, the Harlem Stage, is a bright, unisex sneaker, mixing on-trend yellow Battleknit 2.0 material with soft white leather. There is also a cool ankle strap, 3-D lion logo, and a clear, split sole that takes things to the next level.

If you're hoping to get your hands on the second release like me, I suggest downloading the Nike Snkrs app and setting an alarm now.