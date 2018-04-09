Can You Tell the Difference Between $80 Steve Madden and $680 Hermès Sandals?

For years, celebrities have been making us jealous with their chic Hermès accessories, especially the Oran sandals. At one point, the $680 slides were like a right of passage for fashion bloggers. But now, we all can get the luxe look without whipping out the credit card, thanks to Steve Madden.

Of course, there's nothing like the real thing. The quality, impeccable design, and comfort you'll get from the Hermès sandal makes them a safe investment. But Steven (Steve Madden's sophisticated sister brand) created a sandal that won't break the bank. If you're looking for a way to save, the look-alike costs less than $80.

Courtesy $79 SHOP NOW Steven

Courtesy $680 SHOP NOW Hermes

And the Steven sandals are super easy to get your hands on. The only place you'll find the Hermès sandals online is directly from the brand's website (minus a few lucky re-sale sites here and there), because, luxury. But the Steven sandals are available at just about every big department store—like Macy's, Dillard's, Amazon, Zappos, Shopbop, and more.

VIDEO: 30 Boots in 20 Seconds

Now, we just need to find a way to get a deal on the Birkin.