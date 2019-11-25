Heidi Klum Wore These $66 Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet — and They’re Still Available at Zappos

On November 24, the 2019 American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles — and as you’d expect, there was no shortage of sartorial inspiration at such a high-octane event. Lizzo, for example, carried a handbag so tiny, you might have missed it at first glance. Selena Gomez, who debuted a new bob haircut, wore slime green in the most trend-forward way, while Heidi Klum’s Steve Madden heels sparkled bright from every angle. They might look like they cost an arm and a leg, but you’ll be so happy to know they actually don’t.

Klum walked down the 2019 AMA red carpet wearing a Monsoori mini dress that featured a crystal-embellished bralette and a feathered skirt. And while said number was about as statement-making as it gets, it was her glittering heels that had the internet in a frenzy.

The model’s shoes are from everyone’s favorite affordable footwear label, Steve Madden. Yes, Klum loves her designer pumps, but as she just proved, she’s not opposed to wearing a more affordable option, either — especially when they’re as alluring as these.

Dubbed the Malibu Pump, the heels are designed with clear side panels (the PVC trend isn’t fading anytime soon), a pointed toe, and a lightly padded footbed that provides maximum comfort. But the standout features don’t end there.

Per the brand, this Klum-approved heel is actually dripping in over 2,200 rhinestones (yes, really), which are sprinkled onto the pointed-toe front, the back, and the four-inch heel. In other words, they’re certainly not lacking any luster.

As you prep your wardrobe for the holiday season, you’ll want to consider adding these $66 Steve Madden heels into the mix. They’re guaranteed to take any look, whether it’s a sleek LBD or a pretty satin skirt, to an entirely new level of glamorous. Shop these Klum-approved pumps while they’re still available, below.

Steve Madden Malibu Pump

Shop Now: $66 (Originally $110); zappos.com