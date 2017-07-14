This Tiny Detail Gives Shoes an Instant Cool-Girl Vibe

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jul 14, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Embellished shoes are definitely taking over the runways (and the streets). From fur trimmings to ruffled fabrics, designers can't seem to get enough of the attention-grabbing add ons. But there's one specific frill that the fashion world has truly become obsessed with over the years. In fact, the little detail is used to garnish tops, skirts, and dresses too. The beloved attachment is a shiny grommet.

Originally, the purpose of the metallic circles were to prevent holes around laces from tearing. But now they are being used to simply make a fashion statement. It doesn't matter if they are silver or gold; the shiny ring details can instantly turn the average shoe into an edgy work of art. And that's why so many style stars are flocking to the trendy look.

VIDEO: Luxury Shoes That Cost More Than Your Mortgage

 

If you want to jump on board with your own pair, we've gathered our favorites below for you to shop.

1 of 14

Rachel Buckle Strap Flat

Rebecca Minkoff $130
2 of 14

Kamea Block Heel Sandal

Louise et Cie $119
3 of 14

Jojo Ghillie Sandal

Dolce Vita $36 (Originally $60)
4 of 14

Nadia Rivet Block Heel Sandal

Topshop $90
5 of 14

Blair 2 Espadrille Flat

Kenneth Cole $72 (Originally $120)
6 of 14

Eyelet-embellished suede slippers

Proenza Schouler $550
7 of 14

Corsio Amelia Ankle Strap Sandal

Clarks $55 (Originally $100)
8 of 14

Molly Pointy Toe Flat

Halogen $60 (Originally $90)
9 of 14

Belize Wedge Sandal

Matisse $80
10 of 14

Danay eyelet-embellished leather ankle boots

Isabel Marant $860
11 of 14

Leyla Sandal

Robert Clergerie $675
12 of 14

Lace-up velvet ankle boots

Giuseppe Zanotti $1,295
13 of 14

Ansel Grommet Sandal

Lucky Brand $47 (Originally $79)
14 of 14

Asuka Sandal

Vince Camuto $66 (Originally $110)

