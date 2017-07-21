Gorgeous Summer Slides That Take You From The Beach to Dinner 

Taylor Reagan
Jul 20, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

Slides are the perfect shoe for the lazy days of summer. Think about it: do you really want to lace up those gladiator sandals, or buckle up those heavy flats, when you have to hightail it from the beach to a last-minute dinner date?

Slides simply slip on (ahh), and are also perfect for work days, beach days, and even running errands in the city. (And by errands, we mean running out to get more rosé.)

You can even wear slides out to a dinner, if you choose a style with a few pom-poms, pearls, or a nice satin finish. And trust: we'll take any excuse to stock up on pom-poms.

Shop our picks for the summer's best slides, below!

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Pompom Sandal

Trademark $498 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Pearly Strappy Sandals

Zara $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Menditha Slides

Club Monaco $269 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Satin slides with floral embellishments

J. Crew $158 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Ellen Satin Slides

The Row $745 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

studded gingham canvas sandals

Sam Edelman $100 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Buckle Slide Sandal

Jenni Kayne $325 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

raffia-embellished wooden slides

Alvaro $450 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Aquazzura for de Gournay embroidered slides

Aquazzura $575 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

cutout leather slides

ATP Atelier $230 SHOP NOW

